NHAI asset sale plan to be delayed due to Covid-19 outbreak: CRISIL

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: NHAI's asset monetization to take a hit, InvITs face delays
CRISIL postpones 33rd AGM due on April 21 amid coronavirus outbreak
FPIs still waiting for RBI regulations on investments in InvITs, REITs
MFs yet to warm up to InvITs; NHAI instrument may change the trend
Ability of smaller banks to withstand coronavirus shock key for investors
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU