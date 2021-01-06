NIP expanded to 465 more projects despite Covid, taking total to 7,300

The national pipeline has been expanded to embrace more than 7,300 projects despite Covid-19 against 6,835 projects when it was launched.

This was disclosed at the review meeting of infra expenditure undertaken by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. The review meeting pertained to infra expenditure by the department of water resources, river development & Ganga rejuvenation and the ministry of health and family welfare.

It was disclosed that many ministries and departments have shown substantial progress in project implementation and expenditure, especially in the second quarter of 2020-21.

In addition, majority of ministries and departments have targeted substantially high infra expenditure in FY21 than the actual expenditure of FY20.

Sitharaman asked the two ministries and departments to push expenditure by effectively implementing all pipieline projects in time and to ensure quick resolution of unresolved issues in coordination with state governments and other ministries.

The finance minister also asked these two to promote investible projects by holding discussions with prospective investors.