NITI Aayog releases strategy for new India, aims to accelerate growth to 8%

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday released the NITI Aayog's strategy for New India, a paper envisaging goals for the country in the 75th year of its Independence in 2022. "We stand in an important era in Indian history where we can make up for lost opportunities," Jaitley said. He, however, acknowledged that "economic reforms since 1991 have yielded dividends".



The emphasis on reforms needed to be accompanied by social consciousness, said Jaitley.

According to the strategy paper, the government aims to increase India's tax-to-GDP ratio to 22 per cent and accelerate economic growth rate to 8 per cent.

The central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the strategy paper, is aiming to set up an independent regulator for Indian Railways.



In 2022, India celebrates the 75th anniversary of its Independence. By then, the government's target is to make India a $4-trillion economy.Modi had earlier given a clarion call for establishing a by 2022.

Highlights of the document



— ‘Strategy for @ 75’ identified 41 different areas that require either a sharper focus on implementing the flagship schemes already in place or a new design and initiative to achieve goals.



— Each chapter summarizes the current status of the sector, takes cognizance of the progress made thus far and spells out the objectives. On Tuesday, CEO Amitabh Kant had said achieving a double-digit growth rate in the manufacturing sector on a sustainable basis was a "doable challenge" but the country needed to integrate with global markets for that.