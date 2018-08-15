No evidence for jobless growth: Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal

India's policymakers are not planning to go down to a two-rate goods and services tax (GST) as suggested by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said.

In an interaction with Arup Roychoudhury and Indivjal Dhasmana, Sanyal also said that the critics of the government on employment had the same incomplete data set to go by as the Centre and that the role of private sector in banking needs to increase. Excerpts: Your thoughts on rupee touching historic lows? The Reserve Bank has a long-standing policy of managing the rupee based on ...