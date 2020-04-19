No pension cut to central govt employees: FinMin refutes news of 20% cut

-
The Finance Ministry said on Sunday that there would be no cuts in pensions to central government employees. The ministry clarified its position after reports said that the government was planning to cut pensions.
"It is being reported that a 20 per cent cut in central government pensions is being planned. This news is false. There will be no cut in pension disbursements. It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by government cash management instructions," the ministry said in a tweet.
The ministry's tweet was also shared by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
It is being reported that a 20% cut in Central Government Pensions is being planned.This news is FALSE. There will be no cut in pension disbursements. It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by Government Cash Management instructions.@PIBFactCheck https://t.co/hlZpnbxnJx— Ministry of Finance
