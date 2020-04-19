JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Cabinet may approve a relief package for power discoms next week: Report
Business Standard

No pension cut to central govt employees: FinMin refutes news of 20% cut

"It is being reported that a 20 per cent cut in central government pensions is being planned. This news is false," the ministry tweeted.

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan bets on PE, infrastructure in India
The ministry's tweet was also shared by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Finance Ministry said on Sunday that there would be no cuts in pensions to central government employees. The ministry clarified its position after reports said that the government was planning to cut pensions.

"It is being reported that a 20 per cent cut in central government pensions is being planned. This news is false. There will be no cut in pension disbursements. It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by government cash management instructions," the ministry said in a tweet.

The ministry's tweet was also shared by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
First Published: Sun, April 19 2020. 14:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU