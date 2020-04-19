No pension cut to central govt employees: FinMin refutes news of 20% cut

The said on Sunday that there would be no cuts in to central government employees. The ministry clarified its position after reports said that the government was planning to cut

"It is being reported that a 20 per cent cut in central government is being planned. This is false. There will be no cut in pension disbursements. It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by government cash management instructions," the ministry said in a tweet.

The ministry's tweet was also shared by Finance Minister

