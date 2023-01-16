JUST IN
No slacking: Indians work long, are willing to put in more hours
Firm trend: Rupee gains 9 paise to 81.29 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee outlook positive, central bank eyed; bond yields likely to rise
India to be manufacturing economy to realise 'Make in India' goal: Pradhan
India to have Doppler Weather Radar Network by 2025: Jitendra Singh
India's G20 presidency: Infra Working Group meet to begin in Pune on Monday
Delhi excise policy 2023-24: Remove rules promoting imports, says CIABC
Creative autonomy necessary, but with safeguards: Anurag Thakur
Jammu and Kashmir govt okays Rs 91-cr project for revival of silk industry
Pending deal approvals: Industry participants flag lack of quorum at CCI
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Firm trend: Rupee gains 9 paise to 81.29 against US dollar in early trade
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

No slacking: Indians work long, are willing to put in more hours

Never mind work-life balance: this generation spends more time on the job than ever before

Topics
India economy | working conditions | ILO

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

Office space, workplace, workpace, co-working space

Japan’s government is pushing for a shorter work-week, holding the country’s famously long hours partly responsible for fewer people getting married or having children.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India economy

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 11:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.