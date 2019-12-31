No sunny days in sight: Challenges for solar pumps in Haryana, Rajasthan

With a traditional turban wrapped around his head, Parbatilal Chotu Ram Jat typifies a stubborn old man who does not want to change. His angst against other communities which take the benefit of subsidies comes out in a rather strange way. “Mei anodan se bach kar rahta hu.

Jaivik khata ho aur kabhi bimar nahi padta (I keep away from subsidies. Eat organic and never fall ill),” Jat of Mehrauli Khatik in Rajasthan’s Sikar tells a group of officers from the horticulture department who are trying to convince him to use solar-powered pump that can irrigate his land without any ...