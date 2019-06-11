JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India to have flexible renewable capacity addition, says minister
Business Standard

No tariff hike for Odisha's power consumers in 2019-20, says OERC

The commission has also enhanced the rebate for digital payment to two per cent from one per cent since last year

BS Reporter  |  Bhubaneswar 

Power
Representative image

In a major respite for the power consumers of Odisha, the state power regulator, Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC), has decided to keep the tariffs unchanged for 2019-20.

The power tariff was also not hiked last year. The tariff order will be effective from June 1, 2019.

“In view of the Code of Conduct imposed during General Election – 2019, the commission was allowed to notify this tariff order only after the last date of polling in the state”, said OERC in a statement.

Like in the previous fiscal, consumers will have to pay tariff at Rs 2.50 per unit for the first 50 units, Rs 4.30 per unit above 50 units and up to 200 units, Rs 5.30 per unit above 200 and up to 400 units. The tariff has been fixed at Rs 5.70 per unit above 400 units per month.

In order to encourage consumers to adopt the digital mode of payment of electricity dues, the commission has enhanced the rebate for digital payment to two per cent from one per cent since last year.

The commission stated that there had been an average decrease of approximately two per cent in bulk supply tariff for all discoms and the transmission tariff for FY 2019-20 had remained unchanged.
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 20:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU