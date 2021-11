Non-life insurers stare at steep loss ratios as non-Covid claims bite

While Covid-related claims have tapered off following the devastating second wave, non-Covid claims — especially those arising out of infectious diseases — have spiked, adding to the burden of non-life insurers, who have seen their loss ratios in the health segment suffer in the past 18-20 months owing to mounting bills. Claims from dengue, malaria, and chikungunya have been particularly high this year.

While these monsoon-related ailments spike every year, this year the claims have been higher. Experts say such claims will come down as winter sets in but it will be a bad ...