Normal international flights suspended till Jan 31 over Omicron scare

Scheduled will remain suspended till January 31 of the next year, the Directorate General of said in a circular on Thursday.

The decision to extend the suspension comes in the wake of global spread of Omnicron variant and follows a review of the Covid-19 situation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the ministry decided to resume the scheduled flights from November 26 the decision was formally put on hold on December 1. On Thursday the DGCA announced its extension till January-end.

Scheduled have been suspended since March 2020 with the imposition of the lockdown. While initially only repatriation flights were permitted, from July onwards India began signing air transport bubble agreements with various countries to resume

While the flights under the bubble agreements are scheduled in nature there are restrictions on airlines under it. For instance, foreign airlines are restricted from selling tickets to onward destinations and in some cases only point to point traffic is allowed.

India has so far signed air transport bubble agreements with 32 countries. The latest country with which an agreement was signed is Switzerland. However, flights are yet to restart to Switzerland.

On Wednesday, 573 international flights were operated to/from India which is around 47 per cent of the approved flights in winter schedule 2019.

A decision was taken to restart scheduled international flights due to pressure from various quarters. A reduction in flights and increased travel demand resulted in a spike in airfares and thus a clamour to restart scheduled flights.