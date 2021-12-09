Normal international flights suspended till Jan 31 over Omicron scare

-
ALSO READ
A dive into the govt's plan to overhaul entry into the civil services
Technocrat or bureaucrat: Who should head India's aviation regulator DGCA?
Normal international flights by year-end, says Civil Aviation Secretary
Govt allows scheduled international flights from Dec 15, air bubbles to end
How India's 5G rollout could compromise the safety of aircraft in flight
-
Scheduled international flights will remain suspended till January 31 of the next year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a circular on Thursday.
The decision to extend the suspension comes in the wake of global spread of Omnicron variant and follows a review of the Covid-19 situation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While the civil aviation ministry decided to resume the scheduled flights from November 26 the decision was formally put on hold on December 1. On Thursday the DGCA announced its extension till January-end.
Scheduled international flights have been suspended since March 2020 with the imposition of the lockdown. While initially only repatriation flights were permitted, from July onwards India began signing air transport bubble agreements with various countries to resume international flights.
While the flights under the bubble agreements are scheduled in nature there are restrictions on airlines under it. For instance, foreign airlines are restricted from selling tickets to onward destinations and in some cases only point to point traffic is allowed.
India has so far signed air transport bubble agreements with 32 countries. The latest country with which an agreement was signed is Switzerland. However, flights are yet to restart to Switzerland.
On Wednesday, 573 international flights were operated to/from India which is around 47 per cent of the approved flights in winter schedule 2019.
A decision was taken to restart scheduled international flights due to pressure from various quarters. A reduction in flights and increased travel demand resulted in a spike in airfares and thus a clamour to restart scheduled flights.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU