Now, 20-day earned leave every year for central govt employees a must

The Centre has decided that all its permanent employees must take at least 20 days of every year, instead of hoarding them up for encashment at the time of retirement.

The government-run banks have already begun to send their employees on a block of ten days leave from late 2018. The measure, announced in several banks in October, had surprised the employees.

It’s now time for the other employees to face a new leave ethic. The move is meant to improve the health of the employees, so they judiciously mix leisure with work.

employees have generous leave allowances. They are entitled to a block of 30 days paid leave each year (for defence employees it is 60 days). This is in addition to their ten casual leave and 19 notified holidays every year. However, few employees use their earned leave, and add their one or two days of leave to the weekends for a long break. Casual leaves cannot be accumulated.

The earned leaves, which can be accumulated up to 300 days, are used by the employees as additional retirement benefits.

These can be exchanged for money at the rate of the salary level of the employee once they hit the ceiling. Consequently, people begin to use these leaves only after they have toted up a balance of 300 days.The government wants to break this habit.





