Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / E-way bill generation hits fresh high in December on strong goods movement

E-way bill generation hits fresh high in December on strong goods movement

December saw the highest-ever e-way bill generation, signalling strong goods movement, improved consumption, and the impact of GST 2.0 rate rationalisation

gst registration, fast-track gst, gst 2.0, automatic gst approval, small businesses gst, simplified gst scheme, nirmala sitharaman, gst onboarding

Monika Yadav
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s goods movement hit a fresh high in December, with total e-way bill generation rising 23.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 138.39 million, according to data released by the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).
 
The December figure surpassed the previous record of 132 million logged in September, reflecting sustained momentum in economic activity and goods movement during the festive and year-end period. In November, e-way bill generation had increased 6.5 per cent to 129.8 million.
 
An e-way bill is an electronically generated document required under the goods and services tax (GST) regime for the movement of goods worth more than ₹50,000. It contains details of the consignment, consignor, consignee and transporter, and is aimed at curbing tax evasion while enabling real-time tracking of goods movement across states.
 
 
Experts said the sharp rise was partly driven by the GST 2.0 rate rationalisation exercise, which has lowered the tax incidence on several goods.
 
“The jump in e-way bills can be attributed to the rate rationalisation exercise under GST 2.0. Higher GST registrations following the rollout of the Centre’s new fast-track registration scheme also suggest that more businesses are moving into the formal economy, a trend clearly reflected in the surge in e-way bills,” said Saurabh Agarwal, partner at EY.

Also Read

Passenger Vehicles, GST, Auto industry, Car sales

Rural India pulled ahead of cities in 2025 car sales growth: Fada

Godrej Consumer Product

Q3 sales recovery, easing costs to drive gains for Godrej Consumer Productspremium

CGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session

Centre projects ₹47,000 cr net revenue loss from GST rate rationalisation

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI doubles 10-day VRR amount to ₹1.5 trn due to expected tax outflowspremium

Insurance

GST cuts: Insurers still negotiating commission revisions with distributorspremium

 
It was reported that 142,000 applications for GST registration were cleared electronically in the first 15 days of November after the new scheme was launched on November 1.
 
The sharp increase in e-way bills also signals an improvement in overall consumption, driven by rate rationalisation under GST 2.0, said Abhishek Jain, partner at KPMG. “This level of growth is uncommon for December and reflects the impact of significant rate cuts,” he added.
 
Higher e-way bill generation also aligns with broader consumption trends, with the government projecting private final consumption expenditure growth at 7 per cent in 2025–26, compared with 7.2 per cent last year, even as real gross domestic product growth is estimated at 7.4 per cent, up from 6.5 per cent, according to the First Advance Estimates released on Wednesday.
 

More From This Section

Economy

FY26 GDP to grow at 7.4% despite persistent external headwinds, says NSO

Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the two-day Regional Conference of Labour & Employment and Industry Secretaries of States/UTs via video conferencing. (Photo: X/ @LabourMinistry)

Govt launches 2-day conference on labour codes, asks states to notify rules

Investment, Supplements

FY26 first advance GDP estimates show infra investment up, consumption flat

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit target in reach despite lower nominal GDP growth estimate

Nitin Gadkari

Cut imports, boost exports to become 3rd-largest economy: Gadkari

Topics : Goods and Services Tax GSTN GST e-way bill

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayVenezuela's Stock MarketGold and Silver Rate TodayStray Dogs CaseICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance