FY26 GDP to grow at 7.4%, shows resilience despite external headwinds

The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 7.4 per cent in FY26, compared with 6.5 per cent in FY25, according to the First Advance Estimates released by the National Statistics Office on Wednesday, pointing to the resilience of the economy despite persistent external headwinds.

However, the growth outlook has been aided by a gross domestic product (GDP) deflator at a five-decade low of 0.5 per cent (FY1976: -1.6 per cent), with nominal GDP growth pegged at 8 per cent for FY26 — the slowest since the Covid-impacted FY21. The 60 basis point gap between nominal and real GDP growth in the current financial year is the narrowest since 2011-12.

The 7.4 per cent real GDP growth assumes a deceleration in the second half (October–March) of the current financial year to 6.9 per cent, from 8 per cent in the first half (April–September), driven by a high base effect and likely moderation in government spending growth.

The First Advance Estimates have incorporated industrial production data for two additional months (October and November), along with select lead indicators for December. These estimates could undergo revisions with the 2022-23 base year coming into effect in February, and as actual trends for the remainder of the financial year become available.

Gross value added (GVA) is estimated to grow at 7.3 per cent in FY26, implying a marginally positive contribution from net indirect taxes.

While nominal GDP growth of 8 per cent is lower than the 10.1 per cent assumed in the FY26 Budget, the absolute level of nominal GDP is closer to the budgeted estimate, suggesting that the government is unlikely to face difficulty in meeting the fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent of GDP. Reflecting softer inflation prints, nominal growth in the second half is estimated at 7.3 per cent, against 8.8 per cent in the first half.

Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank, said she would await the release of the new GDP series on February 27 before drawing firm sectoral conclusions from the data. “For now, these estimates are important as they form the basis for the upcoming Budget estimates. The moderation in nominal GDP growth, along with income tax cuts and GST cuts, has impacted tax collections, and we estimate a shortfall close to Rs 1.5–2 trillion in revenue receipts. However, we expect some expenditure rationalisation and a higher RBI dividend transfer to help the central government meet its fiscal deficit-to-GDP target of 4.4 per cent for FY26,” she added.

The sectoral growth profile suggests that the statistics ministry has assumed a broad-based slowdown in the second half compared with the first. While agriculture grew 3.6 per cent in H1, full-year growth for FY26 is estimated at 3.1 per cent, with regional variations in rainfall likely influencing the outcome.

Manufacturing, which expanded 8.4 per cent in H1 on the back of export front-loading to the US and lower input costs, is projected to grow 7 per cent in FY26. Similarly, the labour-intensive construction sector, which grew 7.4 per cent in H1, is assumed to expand 7 per cent for the full year. The services sector is projected to see a marginal moderation to 9.1 per cent in FY26, compared with 9.3 per cent growth in H1.

On the demand side, gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) — a proxy for investment demand — is expected to grow 7.8 per cent in FY26, supported by buoyant public sector capital expenditure, and slightly higher than 7.6 per cent in H1.

Private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) is projected to grow 7 per cent in FY26, slower than 7.5 per cent in H1. Government final consumption expenditure (GFCE) is estimated to expand 5.2 per cent, significantly higher than 2.5 per cent in H1, reflecting expectations of increased spending by state governments.

Exports are pegged to grow at a stable 6.4 per cent in FY26, compared with 6.3 per cent in FY25, with strong services exports and steady goods exports expected to cushion the impact of ongoing tariff-related uncertainties.

Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist at Crisil, said that in the next fiscal year, nominal and real growth are likely to diverge in the opposite direction, with nominal growth expected to rise towards its long-term average of 10.5–11 per cent, and real growth easing to around 6.7 per cent. “We expect the government to maintain capital expenditure growth at a moderate pace in the forthcoming Budget,” he added.

Paras Jasrai, associate director at India Ratings, said he expects real GDP growth of 6.9 per cent in FY27. “India Ratings believes the risks to FY27 growth are evenly balanced. A faster Indo-US trade deal and a favourable Indian Ocean Dipole may help minimise the impact of the likely El Niño pattern in mid-2026, pushing GDP growth beyond estimates. However, if demand revival — both consumption and investment — is weaker than expected, growth could undershoot,” he added.