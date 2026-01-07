Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt launches 2-day conference on labour codes, asks states to notify rules

Govt launches 2-day conference on labour codes, asks states to notify rules

This is the first of six regional conferences planned by the Central government, covering all states, Union territories and key stakeholders

Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the two-day Regional Conference of Labour & Employment and Industry Secretaries of States/UTs via video conferencing. (Photo: X/ @LabourMinistry)

Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the two-day Regional Conference of Labour & Employment and Industry Secretaries of States/UTs via video conferencing. (Photo: X/ @LabourMinistry)

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated a two-day regional conference in Goa on Wednesday, with an agenda of facilitating the smooth implementation of the four new labour codes.
 
This is the first of six regional conferences planned by the Central government, covering all states, Union territories and key stakeholders. The objective of these conferences is to facilitate the smooth implementation of the four labour codes and deliberate on related issues concerning the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).
 
“Stakeholders have widely welcomed the government’s decision, particularly noting key progressive provisions such as annual health check-ups, social security coverage for workers engaged in hazardous activities even in establishments with a single worker, mandatory issuance of appointment letters, and the reduced eligibility period for gratuity to one year from the earlier requirement of five years,” said the statement.
 
 
The four new labour codes were brought into force on November 21, and the government pre-published the draft rules on December 30. Upon releasing the draft rules, the Centre invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders for a period of 30 to 45 days.
 
At the regional conference, virtually inaugurated by the Union labour minister, Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani urged states to notify their respective rules at the earliest, after consulting their law departments.

Also Read

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

Labour Ministry publishes draft rules; gig workers' unions seek clarity

gig worker gig economy skill

Centre proposes 90 days work rule for gig workers to get social security

labour Law, Labour Ministry, Contract labour laws, new labour codes

Labour Code draft rules clarify doubts, concerns still remain

tax changes

2026 to bring data, policy, tax changes; labour codes, CBAM to take effectpremium

Labour ministry

Centre notifies revised draft rules for labour codes, seeks responses

 
“States are also encouraged to participate in outreach under PMVBRY, address overlaps with Shops and Establishments Acts through further deliberations, and leverage expanded ESIC coverage under the codes, including for gig and platform workers, while exploring the inclusion of contract and outsourced workers under ESI to set an example as model employers,” said the statement.
 
At the conferences, the government aims to deliberate on rules and regulations, identify gaps and divergences, expedite the issuance of statutory notifications, and discuss the constitution of boards, funds and related institutional mechanisms. Consultations were also held on schemes to be formulated under the labour codes, alongside discussions on IT systems and digital platforms for effective implementation.
 
The government has previously said that it aims to make the four codes fully effective starting April 1. Before that, it will notify the finalised rules once stakeholder consultations are concluded and the suggestions are taken into account.

More From This Section

Investment, Supplements

FY26 first advance GDP estimates show infra investment up, consumption flat

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit target in reach despite lower nominal GDP growth estimate

Nitin Gadkari

Cut imports, boost exports to become 3rd-largest economy: Gadkari

India, Indians, mumbai, population, economy

India's economy to grow 7.4% in FY26, first advance estimates show

silver trading silver investment

India should boost silver processing and diversify imports, says GTRI

Topics : Mansukh Mandaviya New Labour Codes EPFO social security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayJana Nayagan Advance BookingICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance