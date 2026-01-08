BMI forecasts India fiscal deficit at 4.6% in FY27 despite 4.3% target

The government’s fiscal deficit could reach 4.6 per cent in the next financial year even though the government may set a fiscal deficit target of 4.3 per cent in the 2026-27 Budget amid fresh spending needs and lower tax receipts, a report by BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said on Thursday.

BMI said the fresh spending needs would not necessarily entail greater public deficits if the government could generate more revenue, but income tax and goods and services tax (GST) reforms in 2025 would hurt tax revenue in the coming financial year. The report said that customs duties rationalisation in the coming Union Budget will probably further lower tax receipts.

The vision of Viksit Bharat, BMI said, would require public investments in infrastructure and support for small to medium-sized enterprises.

“Unfortunately, a side effect of past fiscal consolidation efforts was to reduce capital expenditure vis-à-vis GDP,” the report said.

BMI added that India’s more dangerous external environment also presents new spending needs.

“China’s elevated defence spending levels, along with Pakistan’s recent decision to increase its defence budget mean New Delhi must consider spending more on security in FY 2026-27,” the report said.