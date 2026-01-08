Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / BMI forecasts India fiscal deficit at 4.6% in FY27 despite 4.3% target

BMI forecasts India fiscal deficit at 4.6% in FY27 despite 4.3% target

BMI said fresh spending needs and lower tax receipts could push the deficit higher even if the government sets a 4.3 per cent fiscal deficit target in the 2026-27 Budget

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

The vision of Viksit Bharat, BMI said, would require public investments in infrastructure and support for small to medium-sized enterprises

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government’s fiscal deficit could reach 4.6 per cent in the next financial year even though the government may set a fiscal deficit target of 4.3 per cent in the 2026-27 Budget amid fresh spending needs and lower tax receipts, a report by BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said on Thursday.
 
BMI said the fresh spending needs would not necessarily entail greater public deficits if the government could generate more revenue, but income tax and goods and services tax (GST) reforms in 2025 would hurt tax revenue in the coming financial year. The report said that customs duties rationalisation in the coming Union Budget will probably further lower tax receipts.
 
 
The vision of Viksit Bharat, BMI said, would require public investments in infrastructure and support for small to medium-sized enterprises.
 
“Unfortunately, a side effect of past fiscal consolidation efforts was to reduce capital expenditure vis-à-vis GDP,” the report said.
 
BMI added that India’s more dangerous external environment also presents new spending needs.
 
“China’s elevated defence spending levels, along with Pakistan’s recent decision to increase its defence budget mean New Delhi must consider spending more on security in FY 2026-27,” the report said.
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

500% tariff on India? Trump 'okays' Bill targeting purchase of Russian oil

Nageswaran

Rare earth sector may have low-to-medium indigenisation feasibility: CEApremium

shipping, maritime

Scheme to boost manufacturing of shipping containers on the tablepremium

E-way bill

E-way bill generation hits fresh high in December on strong goods movement

manufacturing sector, economy, GDP growth

NSO releases first advance estimates: GDP may expand 7.4% in FY26

Topics : Fiscal Deficit Budget 2026 Fiscal deficit target BMI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWTC Points Table 2025-27IMD Weather Forecast TodayStocks to Buy TodayUS Denmark Greenland TalksGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaStock Market Before Budget 2026Seeds Bill