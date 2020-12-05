Now Jharkhand also opts for the special window for GST compensation

-
ALSO READ
Faltering federalism: GST Council meeting failure is not a good sign
GST compensation row: What the Centre and state govts disagree on
GST deadlock remains, compensation for tax collected to be released tonight
Making GST work
Can GST Council borrow from market as compensation cess collections fall?
-
All the states have now opted for the special window for the goods and services tax (GST) compensation with Jharkhand also choosing that option. All the three union territories with legislatures which are part of the GST Council have already chosen the window.
The Centre has set up the window to borrow on behalf of states the shortfall arising out of the GST implementation. The window has been operationalised since October 23 and the Centre has borrowed an amount of Rs 30,000 crore on behalf of the states in five instalments and passed it onto the states and union territories.
Now Jharkhand will also receive funds raised through the window from the next round of borrowing on December 7. That day the Centre will borrow Rs 6,000 crore for all states and three UTs.
The states who opt for the special window also get permission from the Centre to borrow 0.5 per cent of their respective gross states domestic product (GSDP) from the markets. As such, Jharkhand has been given permission to borrow an additional amount of Rs 1,765 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU