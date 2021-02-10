NPCI starts exclusive clearing session for MFs to speed up payment process

-
ALSO READ
National Payments Corp to take UPI, Rupay global through new subsidiary
UPI transactions cross 1 billion in first 15 days of October: RBI data
RBI working committee in favour of setting up NPCI-type agency for fintechs
India leads world, processes 41 mn real-time transactions a day: Report
UPI records over 2 bn transactions for second time in a row in November
-
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched exclusive clearing session for mutual funds to ensure faster clearing of payments.
“NACH has started exclusive clearing session for mutual funds since February 1, 2021, which will support the regulatory objective to pass on funds on the same day and help banks and ecosystem for better compliance,” the digital payments facilitator said in a statement.
National Automated Clearing House, or NACH is a web-based solution to facilitate interbank and electronic transactions.
Last week, several mutual fund investors had faced glitches in payments through the unified payments interface (UPI) route, a real-time payment system developed by NPCI.
NPCI said the glitches were due to migration to a new system.
“This was a planned migration activity and during which we faced some initial teething issues such as delay in settlement. Unfortunately, our migration coincided with the regulatory rule effected from February 1, 2021, that NAV should be realised only after the funds received by the mutual funds,” it said.
Starting this month, MF houses can only allot units against orders in upwards of Rs 200,000 only after funds get credited.
So far this month, the benchmark Sensex has rallied more than 10 per cent. Several investors have cried foul over missing out on the rally due to the glitches at NPCI.
“Most of the early issues observed in this regard are already solved and we are working with our bank and fintech partners to sort out any unresolved pendency,” NPCI has said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU