NPCI starts exclusive clearing session for MFs to speed up payment process

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched exclusive clearing session for to ensure faster clearing of payments.

“NACH has started exclusive clearing session for since February 1, 2021, which will support the regulatory objective to pass on funds on the same day and help banks and ecosystem for better compliance,” the digital payments facilitator said in a statement.

National Automated Clearing House, or NACH is a web-based solution to facilitate interbank and electronic transactions.

Last week, several mutual fund investors had faced glitches in payments through the unified payments interface (UPI) route, a real-time payment system developed by

said the glitches were due to migration to a new system.

“This was a planned migration activity and during which we faced some initial teething issues such as delay in settlement. Unfortunately, our migration coincided with the regulatory rule effected from February 1, 2021, that NAV should be realised only after the funds received by the mutual funds,” it said.

Starting this month, MF houses can only allot units against orders in upwards of Rs 200,000 only after funds get credited.

So far this month, the benchmark Sensex has rallied more than 10 per cent. Several investors have cried foul over missing out on the rally due to the glitches at

“Most of the early issues observed in this regard are already solved and we are working with our bank and fintech partners to sort out any unresolved pendency,” NPCI has said.