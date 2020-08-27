Regulator extends price cap on knee implants by one month till Sept 15

-
ALSO READ
More drugs may see price revisions as raw material costs, expenses rise
Coronavirus impact: Govt keeps close tabs on drug supply, pricing
Has ICMR become a super-regulator of sorts in the medical sector?
Remdesivir pricing in India likely to be lower than global rate: Sources
Samsung Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra pre-order begins: India pricing, specs
-
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has extended the price cap on knee implants by a month to September 15. The pricing regulator is meanwhile deliberating on the ceiling prices of the medical device. The price cap was valid till August 15.
The NPPA had allowed firms to take a 10 per cent hike for their knee implant products last year. The regulator had slashed prices of knee implants by almost 70 per cent around 2017 using the extraordinary powers granted under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), 2013.
Knee implants are devices used to replace parts of damaged knee joints in patients. In 2017, NPPA had capped the prices of cobalt chromium total knee implants at Rs 54,720.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU