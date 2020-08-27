JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Stamp duty cut will uniformly impact all housing segments, say realtors
Business Standard

Regulator extends price cap on knee implants by one month till Sept 15

The NPPA had allowed firms to take a 10 per cent hike for their knee implant products last year

Topics
National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority | NPPA | Knee implants

BS Reporter 

Pharma
In 2017, NPPA had capped the prices of cobalt chromium total knee implants at Rs 54,720.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has extended the price cap on knee implants by a month to September 15. The pricing regulator is meanwhile deliberating on the ceiling prices of the medical device. The price cap was valid till August 15.

The NPPA had allowed firms to take a 10 per cent hike for their knee implant products last year. The regulator had slashed prices of knee implants by almost 70 per cent around 2017 using the extraordinary powers granted under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), 2013.

Knee implants are devices used to replace parts of damaged knee joints in patients. In 2017, NPPA had capped the prices of cobalt chromium total knee implants at Rs 54,720.
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU