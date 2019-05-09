NSSO report divides opinion, provides ammo to Opposition: Pronab Sen

A National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO’s) report revealing that one-third of the companies on the MCA 21 portal — used to calculate GDP data in the new series — are untraceable has left experts divided and provided ammunition to the Opposition to question the government on the accuracy of the economic data.

In ‘Technical Report on Services Sector Enterprises in India’, the NSSO said 21 per cent firms on the portal were found to be out of coverage and another 12 per cent were non-traceable. Active companies are the ones that file statutory returns ...