NTPC ties up with Japan Bank for International for Rs 3,500-crore loan

NTPC signed an agreement with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for a loan worth Rs 3,500 crore.
According to the agreement, JBIC will provide 60 per cent of the loan amount and the balance will be extended by commercial banks namely Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Bank of Yokohama, San-In Godo Bank, Joyo Bank and Nanto Bank, under the JBIC guarantee, NTPC said.
The facility is extended under JBIC's Global Action for Reconciling Economic growth and Environment preservation (GREEN) for projects which ensure conservation of global environment.
