NYAY is undoubtedly a potential game changer, but communication the key

Last year, Abhijit Banerjee, professor of economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, delivered a lecture at the London School of Economics. He expanded on an experiment carried out by him in an assembly constituency in India, wherein he established that if a political party genuinely explained and urged an electorate to vote for development rather than on a caste basis, they are likely to do so.

Then, in answer to a question, he effectively said, it is imperative to have Congress back in office in India. Banerjee was among over a dozen internationally renowned economists ...