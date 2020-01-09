Odisha approves Rs 8000-crore new alumina project by Hindalco

The High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), the apex body to clear investment projects in Odisha approved a new greenfield alumina refinery unit proposed by Aditya Birla Group owned Industries.

The new refinery estimated to cost Rs 8000 crore, is proposed to come up at Kansariguda near Rayagada in southern Odisha. With an envisaged nameplate capacity of two million tonnes per annum (mtpa), the project is expected to spawn employment for 4250 people.

will bank on the Odisha government on raw material for feeding the greenfield refinery. This refinery project is scheduled to go on stream in four to five years. Bauxite from any of the leases of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) is likely to feed the planned refinery of The alumina refining unit is planned at the foothills of the Kodingamali bauxite lease currently under OMC's leasehold. Hindalco already has 1500 acres of land for this refinery. Rest 600 acres needed for the project will be made available by the state authorities.

This will be Hindalco's second alumina refining complex in Odisha after Utkal Alumina refining project, also in Rayagada district. The Utkal refinery is fed by the company's captive Baphlimali bauxite mines with enough reserves to cater to the refinery's requirement for 25 years after its ramp-up. The mine contains very low amount of reactive silica.

Hindalco has pledged Rs 5000 crore to ramp up the capacity of the Utkal refinery to three mtpa.

Alongside Hindalco, the HLCA approved NTPC Ltd's proposal to scale up capacity of its coal-fired thermal power station at Talcher Thermal. The power plant titled Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) is undertaking the next stage expansion, adding two supercritical units of 660 Mw each at a cost of Rs 7698.46 crore. NTPC TTPS presently has a rated capacity of 460 Mw. Aside from TTPS, NTPC operates 3000 Mw super thermal power station at Kaniha. Separately, the maharatna utility is pursuing 1600 Mw power plant at Darlipalli in Sundargarh district.

Moreover, the HLCA gave the go-ahead to Rungta Mines Ltd to ramp up capacity of its existing integrated steel plant three-fold from 0.9 mtpa to 0.27 mtpa at an investment of Rs 2135 crore. Following the scale-up, the project will generate additional employment for 2289 people.

In all, the HLCA approved investment projects worth Rs 17,833 crore. The combined employment potential of the three projects is 6539 new jobs. Chaired by chief minister Naveen Patnaik, the HLCA also appraised the status of investment intents received during the first two editions of Make in Odisha organized in 2016 and 2018.