Odisha has potential to establish 500 compressed bio-gas plants, say OMCs

has a potential to establish 500 compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants out of 5000 such plants targeted to be set up across the country. The plants are estimated to have an annual production of 15 million tonnes by 2023. The target of putting of 5000 plants is expected to attract Rs 1.7 trillion in investment.

“The state has the potential to have 500 plants. We are organizing a roadshow on December 16 to attract potential entrepreneurs and make available CBG in the market for use as automotive and domestic fuel” , said Pritish Bharat, state level coordinator for oil marketing companies and chief general manger of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).

CBG introduction in transport sector has multiple benefits such as waste management, reduction in carbon emissions, and additional revenue source for farmers, boost to entrepreneurship and rural economy by generating employment opportunities.

It is estimated that if the total potential of CBG is exploited in the country, India can produce about 62 million tonnes equivalent of CBG annually which is sufficient to replace the entire gas demand of the nation.

The Union government has launched Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) to promote CBG production.

In order to sensitise the stakeholders to participate in the SATAT initiative, the PSU oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as IOCL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and GAIL will organize a roadshow on December 16 here.

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan is slated to inaugurate the roadshow.

The SATAT initiative aims to boost availability of more affordable transport fuels, better use of agricultural residue, cattle dung and municipal solid waste besides providing an additional source of revenue to farmers. As part of SATAT, the OMCs are inviting expression of interest (EOI) to procure compressed bio gas (CBG) from potential entrepreneurs and make available CBG in the market for use as automotive fuel.

Similar road shows have already been organized at Chandigarh and Lucknow. Plans are afoot to stage such events at the all the state capitals.