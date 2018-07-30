Odisha mulls onboarding water billers on BBPS to promote digital payments

The Odisha government is contemplating a proposal for onboarding of all water billers on the Centre's (BBPS).

The (MeitY) tasked with the promotion of has been coordinating with different stakeholders to facilitate e-payments across the country. Since water billers have an enormous consumer base, wider adoption of is expected to help build confidence and inculcate behavioural changes amongst the consumers. For water billers, the promises to cut cash handling charges and help in timely reconciliation.

“We have already initiated e-payments of water bills under the e-Municipality project. On boarding of water billers on will further this initiative”, a government official said.

Data obtained from digital payments could provide accurate demand assessment which will help in planning the infrastructure and water supplies, leading to operational efficiencies and better services. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has delivered a unified platform called which aggregates multiple billers onto a single platform. provides an inter-operable and easily accessible bill payment service to consumers. According to MeitY, on boarding of all water billers on the BBPS platform would be a major enabler of digital payments by providing an easy interface to citizens for digital payments of bills.





BBPS provides an easy method for adoption of digital payments by water billers. One single step of on boarding on BBPS makes a water biller discoverable and accessible on the websites and mobile apps of all BBPS partners which includes all major banks and wallet operators. This enables the consumers to pay water bills easily from their preferred banks and wallets.

BBPS on boarding is also cost effective for water billers. This enables the water billers to make their collection through authorized entities and can eliminate their own physical collection points that entail a huge set up and maintenance cost.