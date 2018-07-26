India's digital lending market represents a $1 trillion opportunity

As more customers in India get used to the idea of shopping and transacting online, a large portion of them will also begin seeking digitally. Fintechs, banks and even large Internet companies are working frantically to solve problems that stand in the way of disbursing quickly, safely and more efficiently. Their efforts are being accelerated through the development of the India Stack, which can be used as an underlying layer to seek a user’s consent, do documentation digitally and make payments online. The estimates that because of these developments, India’s market represents a $1 trillion (approx Rs 68 trillion) opportunity in the next five years.



