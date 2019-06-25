Odisha plans new industrial policy to focus on creating 3 mn jobs

After winning a resounding mandate in 2019 polls, the Naveen Patnaik-led government in Odisha plans to unveil a new industrial policy with thrust on generation of new employment opportunities.

The state government had last recast its Industrial policy statement in 2015, injecting a suite of reforms and incentives to draw fresh investments and boost job creation.

“Best-in-class industrial parks will be established for each of the focus sectors. Industrial corridors will be created for setting up small and medium enterprises across the state. For extension of credit at concessional rates to the eligible MSMEs (micro, small & medium enterprises), a suitable interest subvention scheme shall be introduced by my government”, Odisha's Governor Ganeshi Lal said in his address to the state legislative assembly.

The state government will harvest the gains from the two editions of its showpiece conclaves -- staged in 2016 and 2018 -- to bolster investments and enhance employability of the youth.

“My government will endeavour to create three million employment opportunities in six focus sectors. Seventy five per cent of jobs will be reserved for qualified local youth by my government in all upcoming industries in Odisha. The World Skill Centre will produce 150,000 high skilled professionals who will have global employable potential. 'Skilled in Odisha' will be made a global brand by my government and 1.5 million youth will be skilled in the next five years”, Lal said.

The state government is committed to overcoming regional disparities and hasten the pace of development. The government has mooted a Micro and Small Enterprisers Welfare Board for sustenance and growth of the MSME sector.