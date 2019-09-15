Odisha plans to provide incubation facility, co-working space for start-ups

The is planning to set up a start-up hub in line with India’s largest electronic hardware incubator, Maker Village in Kochi and T-Hub (Telangana Hub), the country’s largest incubator for start-ups in Hyderabad.

“The state plans to provide incubation facility, labs and co-working space at the proposed hub for start-ups registered in Odisha. The move is in line with the Odisha government’s 5Ts initiative”, said an official.

After assuming office as the chief minister of Odisha for fifth consecutive term, Naveen Patnaik had emphasised on 5Ts-Teamwork, Transparency, Time, Technology and Transformation.

He had advised his Council of Ministers, newly-elected MLAs and bureaucrats to focus on the five mantras to build a ‘New Odisha’.

The new facility will come up at the outskirts of the city which is built by Odisha Industrial Infrastrcture Development Corporation (Idco).