Odisha turns to other states for wind power, hopes to get 150 Mw in FY20

Faced with hurdles in developing plants, Odisha has turned to other states for sourcing the unconventional energy to help meet its Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) mandate.



has signed a power sale agreement (PSA) with to avail of 50-Mw allocated through the (SECI) under the '1,000 Mw ISTS Connected Projects Scheme' of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

It had also signed a PSA with SECI in 2017 for availing of 100-Mw wind power under the 'ISTS Connected Wind Power Projects Scheme, Phase-II' of the MNRE.

Out of the 50-Mw wind power in Phase-1, is already availing of 35 Mw since August last year.





"The 150-Mw wind power is expected to be made available to during FY 2020 -- 50 Mw in Phase-I through and 100 Mw in Phase-II of ISTS-connected MNRE wind power scheme through SECI. In view of this, Gridco is hopeful to procure around 260 MU (million units) of at the rate of 353 paise per unit for an amount of Rs 7.76 crore from the above project," Gridco stated in its application for approval of aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) and determination of Bulk Supply Price (BSP) for 2019-20 before the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC), the state's power regulator.

None of the locations in Odisha have been deemed to be suitable for installing wind power projects, prompting the state to buy from elsewhere. Presently, Gridco's renewable energy portfolio has a preponderance of solar power. After its maiden solar tenders in July last year, Gridco has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) spanning 25 years with Aditya Birla Renewables for the purchase of 75 Mw of solar power. The Aditya Birla Group company emerged as the lowest bidder at the solar auctions, quoting a tariff of Rs 2.79 per unit. Odisha is now gearing up to invite bids for auctions of 550-Mw solar power.





Separately, Gridco, in August 2018, had inked a PSA with SECI for buying 300-Mw solar power at a levelised tariff of Rs 2.72 per unit. The power is expected to be fed to the state grid from FY 2020 onwards.

Besides solar power, the bulk power buyer and trader is now diversifying to other green energy sources, primarily wind power, to fill the void in its RPO.