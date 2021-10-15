JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

On Vijayadashami, PM Modi launches 7 defence PSUs carved out of OFB
Business Standard

OFB corporatisation alone won't make India more 'atmanirbhar' in defence

PM Narendra Modi has launched the seven new defence PSUs carved out of the Ordnance Factory Board. In an interview with Business Standard, defence expert Ajai Shukla explains what will change

Topics
Ordnance factory board | Narendra Modi | Defence equipment

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

In what is seen as the end of a chapter in India's military history, which began over 200 years ago during the British rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the seven new defence public-sector undertakings carved out of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). The defence ministry had in September dissolved the OFB with effect from October 1 and transferred the OFB's employees, management, and assets to these seven PSUs. In other words, the OFB has now been corporatised. But, does what comes in OFB’s place move India towards greater self-reliance in defence? Will this structural change alone be enough to put an end to the inefficiencies – mostly delays in delivery and poor quality of products – which plagued the erstwhile OFB? In an earlier column for Business Standard, defence expert Ajai Shukla offered an answer based on what several analysts had said: "Greater efficiency is unlikely to materialise as long as the new manufacturing entities that replace the OFB are structured with the same inefficiencies as their predecessors." THE OFB STRUCTURE

  • 41 Ordnance Factories
  • 9 training institutes
  • 3 regional marketing centres
  • 4 regional controllers of safety

AT A GLANCE People employed: 76,000 workers across 41 Ordnance Factories Production: Rs 11,500 cr of defence stores produced annually Per capita production: Rs 15 lakh a year What govt wants: Good production volumes OFB’s strength: Surge capability* Argument against: Military's budget should be used on quality defence products, not just to keep surge capability alive * Surge capability ostensibly meant that the OFB could meet any sudden requirement for large volumes of defence products, say in the event of a war

According to reports, the Ministry of Defence has converted all pending orders with the erstwhile OFB's factories into deemed contracts worth over Rs 65,000 crore for the seven new companies.

THE SEVEN NEW DEFENCE PSUs 1. Munitions India Limited: A grouping of the 12 Ordnance Factories, or OFs, that produced explosives and ammunition 2. Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited: The five OFs that built vehicles 3.

Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited: The five OFs which manufactured weapons and equipment 4. Yantra India Limited: Formed by combining the eight OFs that manufactured metals and steels 5. Troop Comforts Limited 6. India Optel Limited 7. Gliders India Limited Note: The remaining 11 OFs have been turned into the last three PSUs

In this interview with Business Standard, Ajai Shukla explains the latest development and what it might change.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, October 15 2021. 14:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.