Omicron-induced curbs may pull down Q4 GDP by 10-30 bps, say some experts

The spread of Omicron and resultant restrictions by some states have lent some uncertainty to the country's economic outlook. Economists are now saying that there could be mild downward risk to their earlier forecasts as restrictions would affect services, the biggest sector of India's economy.

The curbs may pull down economic growth in the range of 10-30 basis points in the fourth quarter, some of them said. However, many of them said it is too early and difficult to put estimates in such a changing environment. Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis said GDP in the ...