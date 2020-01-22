One-fifth taxpayers file return on last day despite tech glitches: GSTN

GST Network (GSTN) on Tuesday said 1.33 million GSTR-3B returns, about one-fifth of total such returns, were filed on the last day on January 20 despite some technical glitches.

This month’s return filing data to date shows that the return filing system was working within its expected limits, which is evident by the fact that till January 14, a total of 2.46 million GSTR-3B were filed, said in a statement.