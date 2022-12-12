JUST IN
Shaji K V took charge as NABARD Chairman from Dec 7: Govt in Parliament
Business Standard

One in two urban Indians investing more post Covid: DSP MF-YouGov Survey

45% respondents raised their investments as pandemic forced a rethink on financial health, 23% slashed it due to pay cuts, fall in risk-taking capacity, uncertainty in business and job loss

Topics
Indians | Investment | financial sector

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Almost every one in two urban Indians raised their investments post March 2020 as the pandemic forced people to introspect their financial health, shows a survey. The other key factors which led to higher investments include the belief that equities can deliver good returns, rise in ease of investment with the emergence of online platforms and increase in earnings.

Read our full coverage on Indians

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 19:21 IST

