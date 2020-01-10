One must be able to get coal from various sources with ease: Pralhad Joshi

Days after the government eased the entry of domestic and foreign players in the coal mining sector, the Union Minister for Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, said he wants an open market with no policy restrictions. Joshi, in his first interview since taking charge, tells Shreya Jai that state-owned Coal India would remain the primary player in the mining space.

Edited excerpts: What was the motive behind opening up the coal sector now? We thought this is the best time to do it (coal reforms). Till 2015, it was a different era, and since then we have streamlined ...