Online payments doubled in 2021 on large-scale digital migration: Razorpay

If the pandemic hastened the adoption of in 2020, then 2021 was the year that went truly mainstream. more than doubled in 2021 growing by 104 per cent. Virtually every sector witnessed growth with food and beverages being the top contributing sector with 18.08 per cent, according to ‘The (Covid) Era of Rising Fintech (ERF)’ report, launched by fintech firm Razorpay.

“Among many disruptions we have seen since the pandemic, the rise of the digital economy has been the most significant one and it is changing the way are happening in India,” said Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder of Razorpay. “On one hand, consumers are spending more with the help of user-friendly financial products like BNPL while on the other, they are also saving through investing in mutual funds and indulging in active trading.”

While the first wave saw digital penetration among the first layer of businesses like D2C brands, the second wave drove more traditional offline businesses to adopt digital modes of transaction. “I believe such a transformation of the financial landscape will have profound implications for business, society and government. Today, India is outpacing the world in digital payments,” said Mathur.

The report is based on online transactions held on the Razorpay platform from January to December 2020 and 2021. It provides a detailed view of the evolving FinTech ecosystem, the digital spending patterns of consumers and an analysis of how different sectors and payment modes performed during 2020 to 2021.

For instance, digital transactions are becoming a popular choice in everyday households. Transactions relating to telecom and electricity bills saw a soaring growth of 3640 per cent and 2353 per cent respectively, from 2020 to 2021. Lifestyle and fashion were the highest contributors of e-commerce transactions in 2020, however, it has been overtaken by groceries in 2021 which saw a growth of 233 per cent. More and more people became health conscious in 2021 as fitness-related transactions saw growth of 611 per cent. As expected, almost one-third of all e-commerce transactions took place during the festive season (Sep’21 - Nov’21).

There is growth in metros and tier 2 and 3 cities. Delhi pulled ahead of Karnataka in digital transaction volumes, contributed to 18.69 per cent of all online transactions and grew by 208.82 per cent from 2020 to 2021. For the first time, Goa and Jammu & Kashmir warmed up to digital transactions with 162.54 per cent and 161.44 per cent growth rates respectively in 2021. This could possibly be a result of revived tourism in these states. Further, tier-2 cities and tier-3 cities recorded a significant average growth of almost 50 per cent in transaction volumes, from 2020 to 2021.

The food and beverages and financial services sectors were top contributors of the total transactions, followed by games, utilities, and e-commerce. With more people opting for freelancing, Services saw the highest growth of 769.86 per cent in transaction volumes as compared to 2020. Housing and real estate was the second-fastest-growing sector in 2021. It saw a whopping growth of 315.65 per cent and had 4 times the transactions it did in 2020.

Also, with remote and hybrid work becoming the norm, professionals are perhaps settling in their hometowns as this sector in tier-2 and tier-3 cities saw an average growth of over 210 per cent as compared to 2020. Online food orders continued to gain popularity, growing by 284.89 per cent in the last one year. While e-commerce was mostly consumer-led in 2020, Wholesale E-commerce grew by over 1500 per cent in 2021 indicating the rise of digital adoption among businesses. The increase in usage in the Games sector is from the increasing popularity of Fantasy League and Esports. With an increased demand for games among consumers, game developer tools were in demand, with transaction volume for the sub-sector growing by 365.83 per cent in 2021. Interestingly, tier-3 cities saw the highest growth in online gaming with transaction volumes growing by 45.56 per cent.

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) has grown to become among the favourite payment methods, having grown by 637.27 per cent in 2021, as compared to the 569 per cent growth observed in 2020. This indicates that BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) is perhaps making credit mainstream with easier and faster access.

The subscription economy is booming with recurring payments seeing a significant growth of 225.31 per cent in 2021. Other payment methods also contributed significantly to total transactions in 2021, such as UPI (63.02 per cent) and Card (25.92 per cent). Interestingly, bank transfers took a whopping hit in transaction volumes declining by 51.77 per cent.

BOX:

Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities cosy up to digital transactions with total transaction volumes seeing a significant average growth of almost 50% in 2021

India is becoming healthier with fitness-related transactions growing by 611% in 2021

Further to RBI guidelines, the subscription economy in India is booming with E-mandates growing by 225% in 2021

Buy Now Pay Later’ is making credit mainstream, grew by 637% in 2021

Recurring Payments grew by 225%