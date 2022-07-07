Online system for product certificates not working well: Pesticide industry

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep209: Environmental protection, IT returns, markets, online broker
Debt funds' exposure to banks' certificates of deposit doubles, shows data
Will Virat-Anushka endorsement turn the fortunes for plant-based meats?
Gujarat cabinet nod for Tata Motors' takeover of Ford India's Sanand plant
India's personal data protection bill may threaten innovation, growth: USTR
-
India’s pesticides and plant protection industry, worth about Rs 40,000 crore, says registration certificates for products are delayed because two state-run portals for the work aren’t functioning well.
The portals were launched in April 2022 and aim to provide a transparent system with no physical touchpoints for the applicants and ensure convenience to the users, through an online system including e-payments and uploading of documents, online accreditation, and renewal of treatment agencies or facilities and downloading of certificates.
Industry players, however, alleged that the portals-- computerized registration of pesticides (CROP) and plant quarantine information systems (PQIS) are not functioning smoothly and have delayed registration certificates needed for different products for export and domestic use.
Unless resolved quickly, senior officials from the industry fear that it might lead to no new plant protection chemicals being available to farmers in this kharif season.
Industry players said this could have consequences on the final yields due to rising incidents of newer kinds of pest attacks on crops in the last few years such as cotton. The plant protection industry recently approached the government and also submitted a memorandum.
“We are fully aware about the transformation and transit of web portals, however, the delay in issuance of Certificate of Registration is affecting the kharif input supply badly. We have requested the Department for immediate intervention on the issue. We also had several discussions with the authorities and are expecting the issues to be resolved soon,” Kalyan Goswami, Director General of Agro-chem Federation of India (ACFI), a pesticide policy platform, told 'Business Standard'.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU