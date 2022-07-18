JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

Rupee depreciates by 25% since Dec 2014 due to global factors: FM
Business Standard

Opposition targets Centre over imposing GST on pre-packaged food items

The BJP, however, accused Opposition parties of doing politics over the issue, saying states not ruled by the BJP were also part of the decision taken by the GST council

Topics
GST | Opposition parties | GST Council

Press Trust of India 

Opposition targets Centre over imposing GST on pre-packaged food items
The Opposition on Monday attacked the Centre over imposing GST on packaged food items such as milk and curd, saying it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “masterstroke” of making India miserable

The Opposition on Monday attacked the Centre over imposing GST on packaged food items such as milk and curd, saying it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “masterstroke” of making India miserable.
.

Rahul Gandhi hit out at the ruling BJP and shared a graph on Twitter showing how commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery and honey are being taxed now. There was no tax on these items of mass consumption earlier. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded the Centre to withdraw the tax citing “steep price rise” in the country.

The BJP, however, accused Opposition parties of doing politics over the issue, saying states not ruled by the BJP were also part of the decision taken by the GST council.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, July 18 2022. 22:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.