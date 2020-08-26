Order restricting imports of GM items to have little impact: Experts

The order on checking imports of food items with genetically modified (GM) substances could end up having little impact. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) last week handed down an order requiring GM-free certification for importing select food items from a competent authority in the country shipping them.

But many of those items are imported from non-GM sources. Also, the import of agriculture items in non-processed and seed form for commercial sale is relatively small in India. Trade and industry sources said the mandatory certification added another layer ...