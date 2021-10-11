Orissa HC rules deposits for GST appeals must be filed via cash ledger only

-
ALSO READ
States slam FM plan to not extend GST compensation after June 2022
GST on ice cream parlours may lead to litigation, say experts
Compensation cess and petroleum to fire up GST Council meeting
Structural changes in GST
Swiggy, Zomato to pay GST from Jan; expensive life-saving drugs exempted
-
The Orissa high court has ruled that deposits required to be submitted for appealing in a dispute under the goods and services tax (GST) has to be paid through cash ledger only. Experts say this could impact those businesses which have huge input tax credit lying unused.
The order was announced in a case where the petitioner said that he had paid these deposits, called pre-deposits in technical jargon, through electronic credit ledger and even then additional commissioner of sales tax (appeal) rejected his appeal.
The court said it is unable to find any error having been committed by the appellate authority in rejecting the petitioner's contention that the electronic credit ledger could be debited for the purpose of making the payment of pre-deposit.
Rajat Mohan, senior partner AMRG & Associates, said the ruling will have a negative impact on businesses having a huge chunk of accumulated tax credit such as start-ups and the companies in the textile sector.
He said in business language authorities will not differentiate between the balance lying in electronic cash and credit ledger as both are meant to be utilised for payment of output taxes.
Under the GST laws, an appellant has to pay ten per cent of amount of tax in dispute as pre-deposit. For the next appeal, an additional 20 per cent has to be paid.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU