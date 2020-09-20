JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Adityanath govt to create single window portal for film makers in UP

Karnataka's industrial policy to push mobile production to Rs 30K cr: ICEA
Business Standard

Our strategic objectives remain unchanged despite Covid: Saudi ambassador

"Bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and India has increased significantly in the last two years, from $27 billion in 2018 -19 to $34 billion in 2019-2020"

Topics
India saudi arabia ties | Coronavirus | G20 Meet

Jyoti Mukul 

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in June announced a $1.5-billion investment in Jio Platforms for a 2.32 per cent stake. Another Saudi company Al- Fanar is executing a 300-Mw power project in Gujarat.

Ahead of Saudi Arabia’s National Day on September 23, Saud Bin Mohammed Al-Satti, the country’s ambassador to India, discusses the progress on Vision 2030, in an interview with Jyoti Mukul. Edited excerpts: Saudi Arabia is among the top five trading partners of India. How far has the trade basket diversified over the past few years? Bilateral trade between Saudi ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, September 20 2020. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU