PM Narendra Modi speaks to Saudi King Salman, discusses bilateral relations

Prime Minister on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during which the two leaders expressed their satisfaction at the state of bilateral relations between India and and committed to further strengthen cooperation in all areas.

Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the leadership provided by during its ongoing presidency of the G20 grouping, according to a statement by the Prime Minister Office.

The two leaders exchanged views on the global challenges in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his special thanks to King Salman for the support provided to Indian expatriates by the Saudi authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The two leaders expressed their satisfaction at the state of bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia, and committed to further strengthen cooperation in all areas. Prime Minister expressed his special thanks to King Salman for the support provided to Indian expatriates by the Saudi authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement read.

Prime Minister conveyed his warm good wishes for the good health and wellbeing of King Salman, other members of the Royal Family of and all citizens of the Kingdom.

Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the leadership provided by Saudi Arabia during its ongoing Presidency of the G20 grouping.

"The leaders agreed that the initiatives taken at the level of the G20 had helped in promoting a coordinated response to the pandemic. They also discussed the main priorities presently on the agenda of the G20," the statement read.