Over 40,900 fraudulent Aadhaar numbers cancelled up to August 31: Dhotre

A total of 40,955 fraudulent Aadhaar numbers have been cancelled up to August 31, 2020, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, said that such fraudulent Aadhaar numbers are cancelled under specific provisions of the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016.
"A total of 40,955 fraudulent Aadhaar numbers have been cancelled up to 31.08.2020," Dhotre said.
He was replying to a question on whether there have been any cases where fraudulent Aadhaar cards have been found by the Ministry, and the number of such cases.
Replying to another question, Dhotre said 38.16 lakh Aadhaar numbers stand deactivated as on August 31.
"Deactivation of Aadhaar number, under regulation 28 of the Aadhaar(Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016, takes place on account of inter alia bad data requiring update," he said.
It is estimated that the number of 'Live Aadhaar' stands at 121.86 crore, he said, and explained that the concept of 'Live Aadhaar' was introduced to estimate the number of Aadhaar holders who are alive.
As on August end, a total of 126.17 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated against the projected population (2020) of about 137.05 crore.
The actual number of Aadhaar holders is lesser due to deaths, he said.
