Kerala to Philippines, remittance boom is turning into a bust for Asia
Lenders seek higher cover from property developers over Covid-19 issues

Cover means the lender has a certain value of assets compared to a loan given

K Raghavendra Kamath 

Lending rates for developers are coming down in recent quarters.

Lenders are seeking higher cover from property developers in the backdrop of rising risk due to Covid-19 issues and a general slowdown in slows, says real estate data analytics firm Propstack. Cover means the lender has a certain value of assets compared to a loan given. However, lending rates for developers are coming down in recent quarters.

First Published: Tue, September 22 2020. 19:41 IST

