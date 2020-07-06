Govt extends last date for Aadhaar-PAN linking to March 31, 2021

-
The government on Monday extended the last date for linking Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) to March 31 next year.
The decision was taken keeping the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting difficulties in mind.
"Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have extended deadlines. PAN - AADHAAR linking can be done till 31st March, 2021. We do hope this helps you plan things better," the Income Tax (IT) Department said through its official Twitter handle today.
Earlier, in another big relief to tax assessees, the IT Department had extended the last date of payment of self-assessment tax, in case of tax liability upto Rs 1 lakh till November 30, 2020.
