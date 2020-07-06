JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19 tally crosses 20,000 in Andhra Pradesh; toll mounts to 239

NSA Doval, Chinese foreign minister agree on troop disengagement in Ladakh
Business Standard

Govt extends last date for Aadhaar-PAN linking to March 31, 2021

Earlier, in another big relief to tax assessees, the IT Department had extended the last date of payment of self-assessment tax, in case of tax liability upto Rs 1 lakh till November 30, 2020

Topics
Aadhaar-PAN linking | Income Tax department | aadhaar card

ANI 

Aadhaar-PAN linking
The decision was taken keeping the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting difficulties in mind. Photo: Shutterstock

The government on Monday extended the last date for linking Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) to March 31 next year.

The decision was taken keeping the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting difficulties in mind.

"Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have extended deadlines. PAN - AADHAAR linking can be done till 31st March, 2021. We do hope this helps you plan things better," the Income Tax (IT) Department said through its official Twitter handle today.

Earlier, in another big relief to tax assessees, the IT Department had extended the last date of payment of self-assessment tax, in case of tax liability upto Rs 1 lakh till November 30, 2020.
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 19:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU