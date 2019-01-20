Over 500 students prep for jobs abroad across sectors under govt initiative

At this point of time, over 500 students are getting intensive training, as part of a government initiative, to make them job-ready for Japan across sectors like construction, health care, automobile repair and maintenance, among others.

Not just Japan, the initiative targets other countries like the UAE and Germany that have ageing population. The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, which is leading the initiative, says the ageing society in Japan will result in demand for as many as 380,000 care workers by ...