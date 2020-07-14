Over 55 million households demand work under MGNREGA this year so far

Mahatama Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has played a vital role in providing employment to the millions of migrants labours returning to their villages from cities, particularly during the imposed due to

However, with the pandemic refusing to end soon, there has been a clamour among civil society workers and rights groups to expand the mandatory 100 days of work to at least 200 days, so that the support system is extended for a longer duration. In total, data from website shows that till July 13, around 227,233 households out of the 47.8 million were provided jobs under the scheme and have completed their mandatory 100 days employment.

Also, around 55.5 million households have sought work under the scheme till July 13 this year, while 47.8 million households have been provided work (86 per cent). In 2019-20, 57.4 million people had sought work under the scheme in the full year.

The following are the details of households that have nearly completed 100 days of work as of July 02.