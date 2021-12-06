Over one million returns a day needed to meet December ITR deadline

More returns will have to be filed in the rest of the month than has been filed in the rest of the entire tax season to meet the December 31, 2021 deadline. Some 67.4 million returns were filed in the pre-pandemic year of 2018-19 (FY19). The Income Tax Department has said that it has seen around 30.3 million returns filed so far this year.

This means that an additional 37.1 million returns at least would need to be filed over 3-4 weeks' period. This works out to 1.3 million returns a day. The tax department has said that currently 0.4 million returns are being filed daily as of ...