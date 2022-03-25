Pace not enough to meet 2024 Jal Jeevan Mission target, shows data

Although the pace of providing piped water connection has increased drastically under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) compared to the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP), the speed has slowed down this financial year. The government was able to outperform its targets in the last two years, but is likely to fall 60 per cent short of its mark this year.

The government had envisaged that it would be able to provide piped water connections to 49 million households this financial year but was able to cover only 19.8 million households until March 24. In terms of cumulative ...