Pace of remittance inflows has slowed for India in the past decade
What youngsters want from India Inc: Freedom to explore, and space to fail
Business Standard

Pace of remittance inflows has slowed for India in the past decade

Cash transfers increased in absolute terms but the rate of growth decelerated

Remittance | World Bank

Samreen Wani  |  New Delhi 

World bank data shows that inflows from Australia and Germany have outpaced those from the Gulf

Although cash transfers by non-resident Indians were at their highest in 2021 at $89.38 billion (World Bank data), the pace of remittance inflows has slowed down.

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 16:30 IST

