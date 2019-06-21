Panel formed for better coordination among petrol, environment ministries

To speed up hydrocarbon exploration-related clearances, the Narendra Modi government has set up a committee for better coordination among the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF), and the state governments.

The panel has Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha as chairman, and secretaries of home, petroleum and environment will be members. The newly formed committee will have a representative from the NITI Aayog and chief secretaries of petroleum-producing states like Assam, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, ...