Panel on cards to ensure no turf war among CCI, other regulators

The Centre is planning to set up a separate forum of regulators to ensure that there is no turf war between various regulators and the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) will be part of this forum, which will resolve disputes with the CCI. A senior official said, “These regulators can meet and address competition-related issues through dialogue and discussions. ...